Governor Yahaya Bello Heads Ondo State APC Governorship Primary Election Committee
Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20, 2020, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has constituted Primary Election and Appeal Committees.
The Governor of Kogi State, H.E. Yahaya Bello will chair the Primary Election Committee while Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee.
Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Committee
- H.E. Yahaya Bello – Chairman
- Olorogun o’tega Emerhor OON – Secretary
- Alwan Hassan – Member
- Chief Samuel Sambo – Member
- Hajiya Binta Salihu – Member
- Mr. Emma Andy – Member
- Dr. Adebayo Adelabu – Member
- Abdullahi Aliyu – Member
- Mrs. Margret Ngozi Igwe – Member
Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee
- Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe – Chairman
- Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara – Secretary
- Mr. Festus Fientes – Member
- Mr. Okon Owoefiak – Member
- Mr. ABBA Isah – Member
- Alh. Umar Duhu – Member
- Hon. Sani El-katuzu – Member
- Mrs. Osuere Eunice – Member
- Emeka Agaba – Member
Both Committees will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni at the APC National Secretariat by 3pm on Friday 17th July, 2020.
SIGNED:
Yekini Nabena
Deputy National Publicity Secretary
All Progressives Congress (APC)
