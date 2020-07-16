Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20, 2020, the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has constituted Primary Election and Appeal Committees.

The Governor of Kogi State, H.E. Yahaya Bello will chair the Primary Election Committee while Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe will chair the Primary Election Appeal Committee.

Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Committee

H.E. Yahaya Bello – Chairman Olorogun o’tega Emerhor OON – Secretary Alwan Hassan – Member Chief Samuel Sambo – Member Hajiya Binta Salihu – Member Mr. Emma Andy – Member Dr. Adebayo Adelabu – Member Abdullahi Aliyu – Member Mrs. Margret Ngozi Igwe – Member

Ondo State Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee

Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe – Chairman Arch. Abdulmimuni Okara – Secretary Mr. Festus Fientes – Member Mr. Okon Owoefiak – Member Mr. ABBA Isah – Member Alh. Umar Duhu – Member Hon. Sani El-katuzu – Member Mrs. Osuere Eunice – Member Emeka Agaba – Member

Both Committees will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni at the APC National Secretariat by 3pm on Friday 17th July, 2020.

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)