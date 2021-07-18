The Members of Ondo State House of Assembly has congratulated Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN on his recent award of honour as Governor of the year.

In a press statement, the members described the award as an honour well deserved considering the intimidating performance of Governor Akeredolu since he assumed leadership of the sunshine state.

“Mr Governor, you have left no one in doubt of your excellent and unprecedented landmark performance since you assumed office as Governor of our darling sunshine state”.

“This award again is a testimony to your remarkable performance in office, which cuts across every sector of the state and we are proud to associate with you sir.”

“This award and many others in the past are a pointer to your avowed commitment to excellent service delivery and your willingness to lift the ego of our sunshine state and place her on enviable pedestal among her equals.”

“Arakunrin, we are proud to be a co driver with you in the voyage of redefining, repositioning and realising the Ondo State of our dream.”

While congratulating the Governor, Rt. Honorable Speaker, Prophet Oleyelogun alongside with his members register their unflinching support for the Governor in continually bringing democracy dividends within the reach of our people.

And as you anchor the ship of good governance in our darling sunshine state, may it please God to grant you a renewed vigour to serve humanity and leave a worthy legacy for posterity.

Hon. Akogun Olugbenga Omole, Chairman House Committee on Information Youth and Sports Development.