Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has set up a 13-man committee to coordinate the burial ceremony of the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, who died on July 30, aged 94 years.

The committee is to work with the family of the late elder statesman and the government of Osun State to ensure a befitting burial for the deceased, who will be buried in Iye Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area, Ekiti State on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

The committee is headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji.

Members of the Committee are: