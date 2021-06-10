… Eulogies Prof Egenti on her Inaugural Lecture.

by Rowland Onyeukwu.

Wife of Ondo Governor, Her Excellency Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu wants Government at all levels and well-spirited individuals to channel more efforts and resources towards Community Development and Social Welfare in other to achieve some of the Sustainable development goals.

Mrs Akeredolu made this plea in Lagos, in a Goodwill Message delivered at the Inaugural Lecture of Professor Maureen Ngozichukwuka Egenti held recently.

The sunshine state first lady, who spoke through her Senior Media aide, Rowland Onyeukwu opined that more breakthroughs in the area of community development and social welfare will go a long way in rescuing Nigeria from the present Predicament she found herself.

She reiterated that the understanding of these all important service-oriented Profession would attract appreciation for all those who have dedicated themselves to service to humanity through social welfare and community development.

Mrs Akeredolu who is also the founder of Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria BRECAN, observed with dismay that the neglect of community development which is deeply rooted in grassroots focus, accounts for the present day unpleasant realities in Nigeria.

While congratulating Professor Egenti, her family friend and her fellow alumna in the University of Nigeria Nsuka, whom she described as an astute and practical scholar, Mrs Akeredolu admonished her not to relent in endeavours.

Delivering her Inaugural Lecture with theme: Community Development and Social Welfare: The Two Sides of One Service-Oriented Profession,

Professor Maureen Ngozichukwuka Egenti, explained that Community development and social welfare are both Service-Oriented Profession that cannot be separated from each other and are interdependent, adding that the development of a community determines the social welfare of the people in such community, which follows that the social welfare of the members of a community depends on all the development in the community.

The erudite Professor of Community Development and Social Welfare, recommended that:

I) Government should involve the various stakeholders in the community in Programme initiation for a successful implementation of such programme in the community.

ii) Multimedia communication should be well utilised and applied for effective mass mobilisation and citizens’ participation in community development programmes.

iii) Economic and non-economic factors should be considered motivating factors for effective community development in rural areas for empowerment opportunities.

iv) More women should be encouraged and motivated to participate and be enlisted in the women’s empowerment programme.

v) Government should contribute significantly to improving cooperative society’s performance by facilitating access of cooperatives to support services particularly support to cooperative human resource development, among other things.

The University don acknowledged Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his wife Her Excellency Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu for the role the played in her success journey.

The Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe and his management team, family, friends and well wishers were in attendance.