Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, will today (Wednesday) inaugurate the various commitees of his Governorship campaign council ahead of the forthcoming October 10 gubernatorial poll.

This follows the announcement of the members and committees of the campaign council.

The event which holds at the International Culture and Event Center (DOME) is slated for 11am.

Members of the various campaign committees are expected to be seated at the venue of the inauguration by 10am.

Signed

Olabode Richard Olatunde

Spokesperson (Akeredolu Campaign Organisation.)