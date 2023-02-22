Home NewsOndo State News Governor Akeredolu To Address Ondo People Tomorrow
Governor Akeredolu To Address Ondo People Tomorrow

by ondoevents
by ondoevents

PRESS STATEMENT

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON will tomorrow, Thursday, February 23, 2023 address the good people of the State in a Statewide Broadcast at 7 am.

The State Broadcast will be aired live on OSRC TV, Orange 94.5 Fm, and Sunshine 96.5 Alalaye FM.

Television and radio stations in the State are enjoined to hook up to the State owned media outlets for the broadcast.

Signed:
Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
February 22, 2023.

