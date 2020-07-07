Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and on Tuesday July 7, 2020 inaugurated the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi, with a call on him to dedicate his energy to the service of the people.

At the inauguration ceremony held at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office, Arakunrin Akeredolu charged the new SSG to use the wealth of his experience to coordinate the affairs of the current administration efficiently and honestly for the benefit of the people.

Reminding Hon. Oluwatuyi that he was considered worthy of the appointment at this crucial moment, the governor asked him not to betray the trust.

He said: “Any person called upon to serve must be ready to dedicate his/her time and energy for that purpose.”

Arakunrin Akeredolu also used the occasion to admonish politicians and their supporters to cast aside attitudes which promote bitter recriminations.

According to him, acts and tendencies which may lead to the breakdown of law and order should be discouraged by the people.

As the forthcoming governorship election draws near in the state, the governor assured the people of the government’s continued readiness to protect lives and properties, warning that the state would not hesitate to firmly and promptly sanction all infractions to the law.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, however, described as unwarranted, lies ascribed to the immediate past SSG, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, that the governor agreed with some people to carry out evil or participate in the commission of crime against the people of the state.