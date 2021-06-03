Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN will today, June 3, 2021 speak to the people of the state at 2pm in a live interview program tagged “Governor Speaks”

The special live interview program is part of the activities lined up in commemoration of the Governor’s 100 Days In Office.

The program will be aired on Orange 94.5FM, Sunshine 96.5FM Alalaye, Adaba 88.9FM, Radio Nigeria Positive 102.5FM and Crest 87.7FM.

Listeners will have the opportunity to call in and ask questions as it relates to the state.

Please, don’t miss it!