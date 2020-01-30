Governor Akeredolu Receives E-TCC, Urges Tax Payers To Pay Tax

The Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has been presented with his electronic Tax Clearance Certificate otherwise known as, e-TCC.

This development followed the migration of Ondo State Internal Revenue Service, ODIRS, from manual production of the document to an electronic generation for taxpayers who have paid their taxes up-to-date in three recent consecutive years.

Speaking at the presentation, the Executive Chairman, Ondo State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Tolu Adegbie said the governor has satisfied all the conditions attached to the generation of electronic Tax Clearance Certificate.

According to the Chairman, Arakunrin Akeredolu had earlier complied with the directive of the Federal Government through the Joint Tax Board to register as a Taxpayer upon which a Tax Identification Number, TIN, was generated for him and a TIN certificate presented to him.

Mr Adegbie also said that, Governor Akeredolu had equally paid up-to-date the Land Use Charge on his landed property which qualified him to have a Tax Clearance Certificate.

Responding the State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, expressed happiness that ODIRS has greatly moved Ondo State forward by way of making tax processes stress-free.

While saying that the development should gladden the hearts of all residents of Ondo State, Governor Akeredolu enjoined all the tax paying public in the state to reciprocate the latest initiative by voluntary coming up to pay their taxes.