The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has challenged Nigerians to imbibe the culture of forming cooperative societies to boost the economy.

Arakunrin Akeredolu made the appeal today in a message to the presentation of cheques to Ondo State Agricultural Commodities Association (OSACA) and Ondo State Cooperative Federation (ODSCOFED) by the State Ministry of Agriculture in Akure.

The Governor, whose message was delivered by the Senior Special Assistant on Agric and Agribusiness, Pastor Akin Olotu, said Asian countries laid the foundation of their success story on Cooperative societies.

'Working together enhances growth and opens doors opportunities. Its the best way individuals can jointly push for their rights. Nigerians, particularly the South West should form such bodies to help themselves and become formidable organizations as they pull their resources together. We can borrow a leaf from the small economies of Asia, which have become global powers by starting small, through such bodies' He challenged ODSCOFED to continue with everything they were doing right and improve on such, while they should learn to fine tune where they were found wanting.

According to him, OSAKA on its part ought strengthen its self to such an extent that government would not be able to ignore them in the scheme of things.

Easier, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Sunday Akintomide had appealed to the associations to use the funds to procure farm inputs to be distributed to their members.

‘This largesse is coming at the right time. We urgently need to improve our food production and thereby food security. I am convinced beyond every doubt that Agriculture has all it takes to create wealth, generate employment, alleviate poverty and achieve food sufficiency.’

Presidents of the two benefiary organisations, Mr. Mike Olowoyeye of ODSCOFED and Mr. Gbenga Obaweya of OSAKA thanked the state government for the cheques. They promised to make judicious use of the gifts to benefit their members.