The current situation, and more recently, the need to serve humanity, among other things, endears my people. Reading countless narratives on humanity no less inspires me to persist this advocacy. That, humanity becomes the core and mandate for all aspiring leaders while we keep encouraging those at the helm of affairs to show more exemplary services and commitment to humanity.

We must be driven by conscience to think beyond and above self. This played out between Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN and his lovely wife @ the #WorldEndCancerDay organised in Akure, Ondo State on the 4th day of February, 2021.

Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN while extolling the virtues of his lovely wife narrated the ordeal of most victims who rather keep mute than expose and create awareness to end Cancer. The GOVERNOR spoke eloquently about the wife’s experience with Cancer many years ago and how she survived the scourge. Encouraging other women to check their breast all time to ascertain good condition.

He stressed the need to support BRECAN an initiative that has spanned decades and now waxing stronger.

The GOVERNOR further thanked Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu whose life entirely is a total reflection of Humanity. He said, my wife is replete with struggle all her days and prayed fervently for her to get the reward and benefits.

Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi could not hide his joy hence the common saying, “Ondo State has only paid a price for two” with the lady, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu. He added, Mrs. AKEREDOLU could also serve the state competently whether as Governor or, a more challenging capacity. Arakunrin admitted without hesistation, that his wife Betty, started politics even before his desire to venture into similar activity. Arabinrin had once contested in 2007, the Governor emphasized her courageous experience with the good people of Imo State and how she stood firmly rooted in the contest.

Finally, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN describing Mrs. AKEREDOLU could not be better said when he affirmed her competence in all endeavour, sphere and approach to issues of Humanity. More inspiring is her resolve to persist harnessing potentials through BEMORE her brainchild where young girls are raised to become independent, strong, fervent and courageous in facing life’s challenge while teaching skills, hands-on.

Just before the Governor spoke, Arabinrin Betty Akeredolu had equally described Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN as #HeForShe husband who had always provided the needed support in all her activities and sacrifices towards humanity. She couldn’t have asked for a better companion who’s not only understanding but extremely supportive of her VISION despite obstacles.

The event ended in glamour with pomp and pageantry as all meaningfully invited guests made contribution towards the project to launch and create awareness hitherto with a facility in mind.

For Arabinrin Betty Akeredolu, it was a happy day having people converge to celebrate, dialogue, discuss and provide support to #EndCancer globally while taking particular interest in Africa, specifically, Nigeria. It must be humanity but nothing more in her trajectory and adventure.

Olasumbo Faseesin Esq

Convener Conscience Conscious Youth Patriot.