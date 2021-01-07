Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has approved the extension of the appointment of Professor Olugbenga Ige as Acting Vice Chancellor of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State.

This is in exercise of the powers conferred on the Governor as the Visitor to the University.

The extension follows the expiration of Prof Ige’s second six-month tenure as Acting Vice Chancellor.

The extension takes effect from January 7, 2021 and will last for another six months, during which period necessary machinery would have been put in motion for the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor.

The Governor wishes the Acting Vice Chancellor the best in his assignment.

Oluwasegun Ajiboye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor