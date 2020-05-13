Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, congratulates Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari, on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Governor hails the appointment as a round peg in a round hole, in view of his experience in both national and global politics.

The Governor believes the Ambassador’s long public career and as a university teacher will come in handy in his new role.

Arakunrin Akeredolu says with the experience garnered over the years as an astute diplomat and a gentleman, Ambassador Gambari is bringing his wealth of experience to enhance the good works of the President and his cabinet.

While wishing Gambari success in his new role, Akeredolu says he is confident that the new chief of staff will not disappoint the nation.

The Governor thanks the President for his choice, adding that the appointment of Gambari has once again shown President Buhari as a leader who means well for the nation.

Signed:

Segun Ajiboye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor