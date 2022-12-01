GOVERNOR AKEREDOLU COMMISSIONS THE NEWLY RENOVATED HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY COMPLEX

The newly renovated House of Assembly Complex by the government of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, CON, was today commissioned by the Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Oleyelogun Bamidele David.

On ground to receive visitors are all members of the 9th Assembly, also in attendance are members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers, religious leaders, past legislators and other dignitaries.

The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon.Lucky Aiyedatiwa, regretted that the Complex had been abandoned by successive governments for over forty years, but assured that his government would continue to embark on developmental projects aimed at bringing smiles to the faces of the people.

Akeredolu, who thanked the lawmakers for their patience over a long period of time said the new face-lift that the Complex is witnessing is a deliberate effort of his administration to provide a conducive environment for the lawmakers.

While asking for co-operation of the House at all times in order to achieve a common goal, Governor Akeredolu charged them to continue to work for the progress and overall interest of the State at all times.

Speaking earlier, the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt.Hon.Oleyelogun Bamidele David, appreciated the Governor of the State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, for the renovation of the complex despite the dwindling economy the country is currently witnessing.

While appreciating his colleagues for their understanding in the course of the renovation, he described the newly renovated Hallowed Chamber as one of the best in Nigeria.

Several administrations have come and gone but never thought it fit to renovate the hallowed Chamber. This chamber used to harbour reptiles and termites before it was renovated”, he said.

He later, on behalf of other lawmakers assured the present government of their unalloyed support and commitment to programmes and policies at all times.

In his welcome address, the Deputy Speaker who is also the Chairman of the commissioning committee, Rt. Hon.Samuel Aderoboye,expressed delight over the newly renovated complex, saying it would go a long way in enhancing better performance.

In their goodwill messages, the former Speaker of the 4th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ayo Agbonmuserin and the Chairman, Council of Obas, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, appreciated the Governor for his giant strides at all levels across the State.

Also in another development, a bill for a law to amend the year 2022 Appropriation law has been passed.

This was passed into law today at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon.Bamidele Oleyelogun shortly after the commissioning which was equally witnessed by some dignitaries that graced the occasion

While submitting the report, the Chairman,House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Hon. Akinrogunde Akintomide explained that the committee recommended an approval of the pooling of a sum of Three Billion,seventy four million, eight hundred and four thousand, two hundred and sixty-Two naira, forty-six Kobo (#3,074,804,262,46) only from recurrent Expenditure and Nineteen Billion, Two Hundred and Thirty One Million, Three Hundred and Forty Thousand naira only (#19,231,340,000.00) only from Capital expenditure of the 2022 Budget and the re-allocation of the funds among existing programmes within the recurrent component without any alteration to the budget size.

After moving the motion for the bill to be passed into law by the majority leader, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi and seconded by Hon. Adewale Adewinle, it was later unanimously passed into law by the lawmakers.

Apart from this, the report on 2023-2025 medium term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) was also passed after a motion was moved by the majority leader, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi and seconded by Hon. Towase Kuti.

Plenary was later adjourned till 6th December, 2022

Akogun Olugbenga Omole

Chairman House Committee on Information,Youth and Sports Development.