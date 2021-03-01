As a key move to hit the the ground running in service of the people in his second tenure, the Governor of Ondo State Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN has approved the appointment of Chief Olugbenga Ale as his Chief of Staff while Mr. Olabode Richard is appointed as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor.

Chief Olugbenga Ale is a retired permanent secretary while Mr Olabode Richard is a practicing broadcast Journalist .

The two individuals served in Akeredolu’s first tenure as Chief of Staff and Special Assistant (New Media) respectively.

The appointments take immediate effect.

Kunle Adebayo

SSA (Research & Documentation)

Monday 1st March 2021.



