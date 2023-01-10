Governance is About Adding Value to People’s Lives, Says Mrs Akeredolu

• Recieves Award of Excellence for Sports Development

Wife of the Governor of Ondo State, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said the whole essence of governance is to add value to the lives of the governed.

Mrs Akeredolu gave this stance on Monday while recieving the executives of Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ondo State Chapter, on a courtesy visit, at the Rotunda Hall, Government House, Alagbaka Akure.

The association paid the courtesy call to the First Lady to acknowledge her contributions to sports development in the state, particularly Tennis, and, on that account, present Award of Excellence.

The governor’s wife said: “To be successful in life, there are many ways to it, and definitely, sports, particularly Tennis, is one of the ways to get out of poverty and become prominent. It’s something that we’ll continue to do. After all, governance is about adding value to the lives of the people.

“Thank you for the interest you have shown and for appreciating our contributions to sports development. It shows that we are doing something worthy of public acceptance and appreciation. We really want to make Ondo State great in Tennis.”

Chairman of the association, Wahab Bankole, who described Mrs Akeredolu as mother of the modern Ondo State, said the visitation and recognition became imperative to acknowledge the First Lady’s efforts and passion for promoting sports development in the Sunshine’s State, especially the Summer Tennis Club, her initiative.

In his words: “It’s in on record that the summer Tennis Clinic has held five editions, consecutively, 2022 being the last edition, and that over 1000 kids between the ages of 10 and14 took part in the 5th edition alone. We also understand that we have over 3000 children who are beneficiaries of this great initiative since the first edition was held in 2017.

“We are particularly happy to note that, apart from the fact that talents are being discovered through this initiative, about 25 of these talents have become professional tennis players who now feature in various national and international competitions. We appreciate what you are doing for children through tennis sport in the state.”

Award of Excellence in Sports Development was presented to the First Lady by the National Officer of the association, Mr Akintunde Akinsemola.

Story by Debo Akinbami