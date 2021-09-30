The Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee received

11 law makers including five serving and four former House of Representatives members, as well as, two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly who defected from PDP and APGA to APC.

Gov. Buni congratulated the new members saying, they made the right decision by joining the National Party and bringing their people to the national movement.

“You have taken the right decision at the right time, you will enjoy all the rights and privileges of the party” Buni assured.

The defectors eulogized Governor Buni for giving APC the required leadership and taking the party to greater heights.

They promised to deliver their constituencies to the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

The Speaker House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, deputy Senate President Omo Agege, the governors of Imo, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi states assisted the party chairman to receive the new members.

Signed

Mamman Mohammed

DG, Press and Media Affairs