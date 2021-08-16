The Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe state Governor, today led governors of Jigawa and Kebbi states along with other high powered personalities to condole with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state over his father’s death.

The Chairman APC CECPC who was in Abeokuta along with Kebbi state Governor Abubakar Bagudu, Jigawa state Governor Abubakar Badaru and former Speaker House of Representatives Dimeji Bankole to commiserate with Governor Abiodun, described the death of Mr. Emmanuel Abiodun as a sad and great loss.

He said the death of the retired teacher came at a time when his wise counselling was in great need.

“It is very sad loosing Pa Emmanuel Abiodun at this moment but, it is also consoling that he lived a very fulfilled life.

“He was an apostle of a united Nigeria and will be remembered for his wise counselling.

“His death was not only a loss to the family but also to Ogun state, Nigeria and humanity”

Buni prayed God to grant the family, government and people of Ogun state the fortitude to bear the huge and irreparable loss.

The Chairman urged the people of the state to rally round their Governor at this challenging moment of lossing a very dear person to his life.

Some APC stalwarts in the state also accompanied the delegation.

Signed

Mamman Mohammed,

DG, Press and Media Affairs.