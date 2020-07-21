Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has hailed his counterpart Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN on his 64th birthday anniversary describing him as a true democrat and a progressive frontier.

Governor Bello noted that Akeredolu has remained resolute on his stand of a better Nigeria for the people which he has continued to champion even as the Governor of the sunshine state.

He noted that Gov. Akeredolu was a foremost progressive thinker who revolutionized the Nigeria Bar Association while he was the president of the prestigious body in 2008 as such feet the Governor noted qualified him for bigger national assignment.

The Governor added that Governor Akeredolu in his first term have aligned with the Federal Government’s Agricultural revolution policy while he has also boosted the infrastructure and the overall governance of the state.

Governor Bello urged the celebrant to continue to impact lives and not to desist from the path of humanitarianism which he noted would continue to differentiate him from anyone else.

While he prayed to God for his long life in good health while wishing him blissful years ahead.