Gov Akeredolu’s wife announces late mother’s burial arrangements

The remains of Nneoma Dora Chinyere Anyanwu mother of the First Lady of Ondo state, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu will be laid to rest on Friday 13th of March, 2020. This is contained in a release signed by the family and made available to the press by her media aide and Chairman of the planning committee, Rowland Onyeukwu.

According to the release, there will be service of songs at her residence Ahannanyereugo villa, Umuegolu-Umuikea, Emeabiam, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo state on Thursday, 12th of March, 2020 by 5pm. The release further reveals that the funeral service will hold at Christ Anglican Church Emebiam by 11 am after a brief lying in state at her residence. This will be followed by internment by 1pm. Outing service will hold On Sunday the 15th of March, 2020 at Christ Anglican Church, Emeabiam.

Nneoma Dora, a renowned community leader, devout Christian and Conflict Mediator passed on on the 13th of January, 2020 after a brief illness. Until her death, she was a retired teacher, entrepreneur and a visionary. She took part in various developmental strides and women leadership in Emeabiam.

In a chat with Newsmen, Chief Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the first child of the deceased described her mother as a hard working, resourceful, open minded, hospitable and intelligent woman. In her words, “ my mother was opinionated, she takes no nonsense from anybody, she says things the way they are and in terms of leadership quality, she was a mobilizer. If she stays in front, you will know that you are with a leader”. She further revealed that her mother was a disciplinarian and an advocate for the right of women who fought against female genital mutilation and high bride price in Emeabiam.

Nneoma Dora was aged 89 years.