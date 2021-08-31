•Honored Alongside Sanwo-Olu, Olowu of Kuta,Stella Okoli, Others

Special Adviser to the Governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, was on Tuesday, honoured with the Excellent Leadership and Friend of Pharmacy Award by the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN).

The event held at the Conference Hotel, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was part of the activities marking the 40th Anniversary and Annual National Scientific Conference of the association.

A shrewd administrator, Mr Aragbaiye was the immediate past Head of Service in Ondo State where he provided the right leadership for the state public service and fostered smooth relationship between the government and the organised labour.

Prior to his appointment as Head of Service, Aragbaiye was the Permanent Secretary, Government House and Protocol.

He was honored alongside the Governor of Lagos state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; His Majesty, Olowu of Kuta, Oba (Dr) Hammed Adekunle Makama Oyelude; Dr. Stella Okoli and several other eminent personalities.

📷 Olawale Abolade