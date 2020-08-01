At the inception of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration, the Ondo State Government owned, University of Medical Sciences, UNIMED, in Ondo City, had zero accreditation.

This was because Dr. Olusegun Mimiko administration was owing the university workers seven months salaries which led to the mass resignation of all the contract specialists that would have enhanced the accreditation of its programmes.

UNIMED however had its fortune changed for the better when its current visitor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, took over the reign of governance of the Sunshine State.

Despite the fact that Ondo State could not bear the burden of financing three universities, Governor Akeredolu did not relocate or change the status of UNIMED.

In just three and half years in office of Governor Akeredolu, UNIMED has secured 18 accreditations in different specialities of Medicine.

A major leap into excellence in Medical Science and Practice was the establishment of a multi-campus Teaching Hospital for UNIMED in Ondo City and Akure the state capital.

The Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu administration is at the moment constructing a 500-bed Hospital within the UNIMED in Ondo. The same capacity hospital of 500-bed is equally under construction at the UNIMED-TH Akure Campus.

On completion, the 500-bed hospital complex will be so massive in its structure than the combined structures of the Trauma Centre with the Mother and Child Hospital that were turned to the University of Medical Sciences by the immediate past administration and inherited by the present administration.

It must be noted the law for the establishment of the UNIMEDTH crafted by the Akeredolu administration, passed and signed, is now effectively in operation.