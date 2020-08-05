The Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Aketi, SAN has led his colleagues in the SouthWest geopolitical zone to bid farewell to a Second Republic Senator and leader of Afenifere sociocultural group, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi.

Describing the demise of Senator Fasanmi as devastating, shattering and a monumental loss to the country at this crucial moment; Governor Akeredolu said the deceased lived a fulfilled and impactful life worthy of emulation.

In the tribute titled “PA AYO FASANMI JOINS THE PANTHEON OF OUR ANCESTORS”, delivered at the burial service held at St John’s Anglican Church Iye-Ekiti in Ekiti State, Arakunrin Akeredolu said in an age the indices of success have been reduced to material acquisition of filthy lucre, it was worthy of note that Senator Fasanmi stood on the side of the people with rare courage and commitment beyond mere avowals that brought about justice and fairness.

The Chairman Governors’ Forum advised the current generation of politicians to be guided by the exemplary conduct both as a political icon and professional pharmacist who served Nigeria and humanity in truth and character.

Deputy Governors of Ekiti, Osun States, Representatives of Lagos State and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Hon Temitayo Oluwatuyi and the Chief of Staff to the Ondo State Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale were some of the dignitaries at the service where all protocols to COVID-19 were observed.

Others are several leaders of Afenifere and associates of the elderstateman, including Senator Olorunimbe Farukanmi, Chief Biodun Akin-Fasae, Chief Jide Awe and former Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Kenneth Olawale.