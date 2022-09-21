GOV AKEREDOLU, WIFE RECEIVE EZUMEZU NDIGBO ON CONDOLENCE VISIT IN AKURE

•My Mother Made Sacrifices For Us-Gov Akeredolu

•We Are Proud Of You-Group Hails Ondo First Lady

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has received on condolence visit, members of the Ezumezu Ndigbo Women Organization Worldwide.

Governor Akeredolu and his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu received the women organization at the Presidential Lodge, Government House, Alagbaka, Akure on Tuesday Evening.

They were led by the President General and founder of the organization, Chief Calista Nkiru Adimachukwu.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the President General and members of the organization for the visit.

The group commiserated with the Governor over the June 5 attack at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo and the demise of the Governor’s mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP.

Responding, the Governor said that the dastardly act that occurred in Owo attracted the world’s attention.

Governor Akeredolu thanked the women group for commiserating with the people of the state over the attack and killing of innocent worshippers at Owo and for also condoling him and his family over the passage of their mother, Lady Evangelist Akeredolu.

“She was 90 years and we celebrated her birthday a few months ago but it ended up like a send-forth party. We are pained but we have to thank God because she did not die young and she was a lucky woman who has seven Children and they all survived her. Grand Children and Great Grand Children survived her, that is enough to appreciate God for”

According to him, the First Lady lived with Mama Akeredolu for over 40 years, saying his mother was a good mother-in-law.

“My mother was prepared to make sacrifice that the marriage of her children succeed. You gave me a good wife and Ondo State also got a first class First Lady. So, Igbo women can be proud of her because she has impacted so many women and girl child.” The Governor added.

Earlier in her address, President General of Ezumezu Ndigbo Women Organisation Worldwide, Chief Hon. Calista Nkiru Adimachukwu extended the group condolences to Governor Akeredolu.

“We take solace in the fact that mama lived a peaceful life and she also raised a man who has positively touched so many lives in Ondo and beyond.” She said.

The President General further stated that the visit was to encourage the Ondo State Government and the good people of Ondo State to continue driving the State on the path of socio-economic development, regardless of the security challenges facing in the country.

“For many months, Nigerians have watched with great interest, how Ondo State Government have tackled the violent attacks by some criminal elements that threatened the peace and security of Ondo State.” She noted.

She also encouraged Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to continue the good works in ensuring safety of lives and property in the state.

While lauding the achievements of the Governor, the President General said that the Akeredolu administration in the State has delivered so many dividends of democracy.

“Your numerous programs especially in agriculture and youth empowerment through entrepreneurship have greatly impacted positively on the development of the state, and that was the reason the people of Ondo State showed appreciation through the ballot in the last governorship election in renewing your mandate”

“The Igbo women are also proud of Her Excellency, the wife of the Ondo State Governor for her numerous programs that have helped to improve life among women in Ondo State” She stressed.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 21, 2022.

📸 Oluwadare Peter