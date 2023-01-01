Gov Akeredolu, Wife Celebrate Irene Oshinbolu @70

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, has celebrated his Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, Mrs Irene Abiodun Oshinbolu on the occasion of her 70th birth anniversary.

Governor Akeredolu, in company of his wife , Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu attended the 70th birthday thanksgiving held at All Saints’ Church, Jericho, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital,

The Thanksgiving service was also graced by the Governor’s siblings, the first female Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Folake Solanke, friends and associates of the celebrant among other well-wishers.

In his sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Ibadan Diocese, Most Rev Joseph Akinfenwa, congratulated and rejoiced with the celebrant on her Platinum Jubilee.

According to him, the celebrant is a rare breed, a rare gift from God, a committed christian and a good mother that everybody is proud of.

“I rejoice with you. 70 looks good on you, you don’t look 70. I pray that God will give you more grace to remain useful to Him and humanity as you continue the journey of life. Continue to be strong in the Lord”, the Bishop added.

