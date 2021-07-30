•Says Healthcare Sector Will Continue To Receive His Attention

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said his administration has taken bold steps in the last three years to curb medical tourism in the state.

The Governor noted that the Contributory Healthcare Scheme, put in place by his administration in the state, has also improve on infrastructure deficit and brain drain in the healthcare sector.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the official commissioning of an intravenous fluid production company, Med-In Pharmaceuticals Limited, sited in Shagamu, Ogun State, and owned by Dr. Olubayode Awosika from Ondo City.

He said his administration is providing the healthcare needs of the people of his state and stressed that the teaching hospital established under his administration has also continuously received attention for better health services.

While describing the intravenous fluid production company as a significant leap coming from the COVID-19 pandemic era, the Governor lauded the entire family of Dr. Awosika, a surgeon, for making the state proud.

Arakunrin Akeredolu explained that he would continue to take interest in diverse activities of the sons and daughters of the Sunshine State in their various contributions in the intellectual property industry as well as any significant contribution to local investments and the economic sector in general.

“I note with every sense of pride that the sponsor of this phama is a proud Son of Ondo State, a renowned medical practitioner and a humble servant of God; both he and his wife have distinguished themselves in the Medical Sector.

“Dr. Olubayode Awosika is a Medical Doctor/Surgeon with an existing 35-bed hospital nearly 40 years old in the country,” he added.

The Governor added that their choice of taking on parenteral products such as the intravenous fluids is so apt and needed in the pharmaceutical industry.

“This step has great implications for both the health of the Nigerian citizens, as well her economy especially with a population of about 179 million in Nigeria and 191 million for the sub region of West Africa. Definitely, this expansion is very much needed across Nigeria and the Sub region.

“Currently, health contributes 3.94% of GDP, and I believe that with the existing capacity of this factory for huge production of Intravenous fluids and other health products, Med-In Pharmaceutical Ltd and Pharmaceutical companies would have increased their contribution to the GDP of the country,” Governor Akeredolu stressed.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

July 29, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael