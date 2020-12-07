Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, has paid a condolence visit to the former Senate Leader and ex-NDDC Chairman, Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN), over the tragic death of his wife, Amaka.

Late Amaka Ndoma-Egba died after a fatal accident on her way to Okitipupa in Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State.

Governor Akeredolu who had earlier condoled with Ndoma-Egba through an official statement, personally visited the ex-NDDC boss in his Abuja residence alongside the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and some members of the state executive council.

The Exco members include;the Head of Service, Mr. Dare Aragbaiye, Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Wale Akinterinwa and the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Donald Ojogo.

Governor Akeredolu sympathized with his close friend, Ndoma-Egba and pray God to grant him the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.