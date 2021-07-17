Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Friday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late ace broadcaster, Bunmi Afuye.

Governor Akeredolu who was accompanied by the House of Assembly member representing Akure Constituency 1, Hon.Toluwani Borokini, the Corp Commander of Ondo Security Network Agency ( Amotekun) Chief Adetunji Adeleye and the Senior Special Assistant on Security, Alhaji Jimoh Dojumo, described Afuye’s death as a great loss.

He said:”I know Bunmi very well. He has handled alot of our programmes with a high degree of excitement, candour and professionalism.”

The Governor urged the mother of the deceased, Chief Olutayo Afuye and his wife, Mrs Oluwakemi Afuye to take heart and bear the painful exit of Bunmi with the deepest understanding that it was an incident allowed by God for a purpose best known to Him.

“I must say it is not easy but there is nothing anyone can do. You must grief less to face the reality of the death of Bunmi so as to care for the children he left behind. But I will say, we will do what we can to stand by you in any way possible”, Governor Akeredolu said.

The eldest brother of the deceased, Mr Olusola Afuye thanked the Governor for his visit which he said was soul consoling and comforting to the entire family.

He said that the governor came personally was an attestation to the fact that Bunmi lived a fulfiled life.

