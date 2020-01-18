GOV AKEREDOLU VISITS IMO, CONDOLES WITH WIFE’S FAMILY OVER DEATH OF HIS MOTHER-IN-LAW

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has condoled with the family of his wife, Arabinrin Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu over the death of their mother, Nneoma Dorothy Chinyere Anyanwu.

The Governor, who visited his in-law’s house at Emeabiam in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday, described his late mother-In-law as a good Christian to the core.

Governor Akeredolu was accompanied to Emeabiam by the Head of Service, Mr.Dare Aragbaiye, Chief of Protocol, Tosin Ogunbodede Esq, Senior Special Assistant (Broadcast Communication) Dapo Aruwajoye, Deputy Chief of Protocol, Bola Alabi and others.

The Governor said Mama will be remembered for how she championed women’s cause in the community.

He said the death of his mother-In-law doesn’t call for mourning, but rather a celebration of a life well spent.

“For us in Yoruba land, and I know it is also the same in Ibo land, it’s not time to mourn, but to celebrate mama for a live well-spent.

I pray that all of us will survive our parents. We are not here to mourn, but to thank God and give praises to God.”

Governor Akeredolu thanked the leaders and women in the community for standing by the deceased and also supporting the First Lady since the mother died.

He said: ”Mama, as you know, I’m sure you know she was one person who championed women cause in this village.

Mama believes in women. She was a good Christian to the core. And not only Mama, Papa was also a good Christian to the core.

They have given blessings to all of us. They have labored and prayed for us.

We will do our best to give mama a befitting burial. I thank women and leaders for standing by us in this time.”

Most of the community leaders that spoke at the gathering, thanked the Governor for the visit, describing it as traditional.