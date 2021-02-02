•Reiterates Commitment To An Industrialized Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has assured the people of Arogbo/Ijaw in Ese-Odo local government area of the state, that his administration will not neglect them even as he prepares for his second term in office.

The Governor thanked the people of Arogbo/Ijaw over the massive support given to him before and during the October 10, 2020 governorship election which led the victory recorded in the area.

Governor Akeredolu spoke at the Cocoa conference hall of the Governor’s office where he received on courtesy visit, the Arogbo/Ijaw Traditional Council led by the Agadagba and paramount ruler of Arogbo/Ijaw kingdom , His imperial Majesty Pere Zaccheus Egbunu Doubra.

Arakunrin Akeredolu said:”We note your role and the role of your people in our re-election. You did excellently well. It has never happened before. From the record that I have , we didn’t lose any of the wards in your area. We thank you. We will not forget you.

The Governor also gave the assurance to hit the ground running immediately after his inauguration for a second term in office, adding that he will not rest on his laurels.

“Our second term is not for us to sleep. We will hit the ground running from the day we are sworn in. We will work. We have a lot of work to do.”

Governor Akeredolu charged the Arogbo/Ijaw people to also look into the possibility of harnessing the potentials in the area for commercial purposes.

Earlier, the Agadagba described the re-election of the Governor as well deserved, adding that it was a landslide victory.

“Your re-election as the governor of this state was well deserved. Your victory was a landslide and we are happy to be part of your success.

The monarch also commiserated with the Governor over the death of some public officers in the government.

📸 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki