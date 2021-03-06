Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN has performed the ceremonial tee off at the Golf Tournament organized by ‘Friends of Aketi’ to celebrate the successful 2nd Term inauguration of the Governor.

The ceremonial tee off was performed at the Smokin Hills Golf Resort, Ilara-Mokin in Ifedore Local Government.

The Governor was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his Chief of Staff, Chief Gbenga Ale, Chairman of the OSRC media Group, Mr. Kunle Adebayo, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Mr. Lincoln Afolabi Ojo and others.

Governor Akeredolu played alongside the chairman of the ‘Friends of Aketi Tournament committee’ Rear Admiral Sanmi Alade (Rtd), captain of the golf course, Engr. Gboye Adegbenro, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye and several other golfers from about Ten different Golf Clubs in Seven states and Federal Capital Territory.

Addressing journalists briefly after the ceremonial tee off, Governor Akeredolu said the game of golf is strategic to promoting tourism and showcasing the potentials of the state, particularly, to private investors.

He noted that the investment potentials of the golf course would make any government appreciate private sector contributions to the growth of the state.

The Governor described the Smokin hill as one the greatest landmarks in the state, adding that the game of golf is becoming popular judging by the number of clubs across the country and particularly, Ondo State.

Prominent Golf Clubs in Nigeria at the event include: IBB Golf Club from Abuja; Ibadan Golf Club; Ikeja Golf Club; Ikoyi Golf Club; Ilorin Golf Club and Ekiti Golf Club.

Also within the state, there were Nibalola Golf Club from Ondo, Cross Creek, Akure and the host, Smokin Hills and Golf Resorts, Ilara-Mokin.