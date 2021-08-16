Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17, swear-in an Acting Chief Judge for the state. He is Hon. Justice Williams Akintoroye.

The event holds at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s Office by 8.30am.

This follows the retirement of the Lordship, Hon. Justice Olutoyin Akeredolu who bowed out of service as Chief Judge last week.

In a letter he personally signed and addressed to Hon. Justice Akintoroye, Governor Akeredolu said the appointment takes effect from Monday, 16th August, 2021; and it is for a period of three months.

The letter reads in part: “Consequent upon the statutory retirement of the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon. Justice O.O Akeredolu on Sunday, 15th August , 2021 and pursuant to section 281 (4) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended), I hereby appoint your lordship as the acting Chief Judge of Ondo State to supervise and oversee the affairs of the Ondo State High Court pending the appointment of a substantive Chief Judge of Ondo State High Court.”

All guests are to be seated at 8.am.