GOV AKEREDOLU, SIBLINGS HOLD SERVICE OF SONGS FOR LATE MUM IN OWO

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON and his siblings have held Service of Songs for their late mother, Lady Evangelist Bosede Grace Akeredolu (JP) at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo.

Wife of the Governor, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and the spouses of other siblings attended the Service .

Other dignitaries at the Service were; Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun; Judges in the state High Court led by the Acting Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, President of the State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Eunice Alade; former Justices; members of the Bar and the Bench; former PDP Governorship candidate in Ondo state, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, SAN; APC chieftains including National Vice chairman (South-West) Isaac Kekemeke; Ondo State chairman, Ade Adetimehin; Mr Olusola Oke; Mr Femi Adekanmbi; Local Government Chairmen; religious leaders; representatives of traditional rulers; top government functionaries among several others.

The Archbishop of Ondo Province and Bishop of Akure Diocese of Anglican Communion, Most Rev (Dr.) Simeon Borokini described late Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu as a child of Grace who served God till the end.

He said the children should be comforted and consoled with the fact that Mama has gone to heaven, the home of the righteous.

The Archbishop explained that God has prepared heaven for the departed soul, even as he described Heaven is a prepared place of worship for the righteous.

He equally congratulated the children led by the Chancellor of the church, Governor Akeredolu for surviving their mother.

“Heaven is the future hope of the believers. Heaven is a place of holiness, a place of glory. Heaven is a place of worship, heaven is a place of eternity.” He said.

Prof Wole Akeredolu who gave a vote of thanks on behalf of the family, appreciated the Bishops, the church and all the guests for honouring the family with their presence.

In their separate tributes, Mrs Abigail Adewole and a daughter-in-law, Justice Alero Akeredolu, described late Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu as very humble, prayerful, loving and hardworking woman m.

According to them, Mama Akeredolu was a faithful, dedicated, prudent, and a caring mother.

📸💵 Olawale Abolade