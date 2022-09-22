GOV AKEREDOLU, SIBLINGS HOLD 8-DAY RITE OF PASSAGE FOR LATE MOTHER

•Receives More Guests On Condolence Visit

•Mama Was A Strong Woman, Dedicated Child Of God – Olori Olubaka

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and his siblings on Thursday held the 8-day rite of passage to eternal Glory for their late mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Bosede Akeredolu JP.

The 8-day passage rite was held in Owo, the Governor’s home town.

The late Lady Evangelist Akeredolu died last Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Governor Akeredolu’s sibling, Pastor Kola Akeredolu, with his wife, Justice (Prof.) Alero Akeredolu, and a grandson of the deceased, Mr Babajide Akeredolu, joined the Governor to receive visitors on condolence visit.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, and Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, also joined the family for the 8-day rite of passage.