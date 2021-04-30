• As NDDC Moves To Complete 132 KVA Power Transmission Station In Okitipupa

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday assured the people of Ondo South Senatorial District of his administration’s commitment to restoring electricity to the area.

Governor Akeredolu said with the commitment of the new Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Akwa Effiong, the people of the area will get electricity before the end of the year .

The Governor Spoke during his visit to the 132 KVA transmission station in Erinje, Okitipupa.

The transmission station which is being built by the NDDC is already at 85 percent completion stage.

Arakunrin Akeredolu visited the station alongside his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura; Interim Administrator of the NDDC, Mr Akwa Effiong; Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, and other top government functionaries.

The Contractor handling the project, Mr Benson Obayelu informed that when completed, there would be six feeders from the transmission station.

“There are five local government areas affected and one feeder for each local government. One will be reserved for industrialization. If we get the fund needed for this project, our people here will have light in the next four months,” he said.

NDCC Interim Administrator, Mr Effiong, said the project is very critical to the commission, adding that a lot of money has already been sunk into it.

“This project is very critical to us and it is critical to the Governor. A lot of money has been sunk into this project and it is at the point of no return. It is no retreat, no surrender.

“Within the next two months, we will complete the fund needed for this project. We are committed to providing life to the people because light is life,” Effiong said.

Signed:

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

April 30, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael