•Commissions Roads in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to massive infrastructure development in the state.

The Governor stressed that the deficit in critical infrastructure occasioned by long years of neglect by successive administrations fired his administration’s determination in the last four years to confront the challenge head-on inspite of the dwindling economy .

He spoke on Friday at the official commissioning of the roads in Ade-Tade Street and Dapo Aniyikaye in Akure, the State capital.

Governor Akeredolu noted that the road commissioning is a testament that his administration is resolute to face-lift moribund roads across the length and breadth of the State.

Arakunrin Akeredolu, who underscored the importance of roads in the society, stated that the construction of internal roads in Akure metropolis would go a long way in elongating the life-span of existing roads and forestalling gridlock.

“The construction of internal roads like this would not only go a long way in elongating the life-span of our existing major roads, it will also help in decongesting the ever-busy Akure-Ilesa Expressway while also providing access to the Okuta-Elerinla Government Estate.

“Let me also commend the contractor who delivered this project and all our other contractors working on our various project sites, I am not unaware of the conditions under which you are working to see that we deliver on our electoral promises we do not take this commitment for granted.

“The road being commissioned today has several advantages for the people, such as decrease in travel time, increase in the lifespan of vehicles and of course a corresponding rise in the value of adjoining property in this neighbourhood,” Arakunrin Akeredolu said.

He, however, urged the residents to reciprocate the kind gesture by paying their taxes and supporting the sustainable programmes of the state Government, assuring the people of the state that all ongoing projects will be completed despite dwindling resources.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa; his wife, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa; members of the state House of Assembly; Secretary to the state Government, Princess Oladunni Odu, and other members of the state executive council; Royal fathers, Religious leaders and other dignitaries.

📷 Blessed Michael