Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to curbing cases of fire incidents across the state.

The Governor spoke in his office on Tuesday while playing host to the new Commanding Officer, Federal Fire Service, Ondo State Command, Architect Antigha Martins, and his team.

He appreciated the Controller General of the Federal Fire Service, Dr. Liman Ibrahim, for supporting the state with an ultra-modern state of the art dual purpose fire water tanker earlier this year, saying it has boosted fire fighting activities in the state.

Governor Akeredolu equally commended the Fire Service for creating two new fire posts in Okitipupa and Ikare covering Ondo South and Ondo North senatorial districts.

He directed the state Commissioner for Lands and Infrastructure to provide a conducive location within the heart of Akure to enable the Fire Service attend to emergency across the central senatorial district.

Earlier, the new Commanding Officer disclosed that before the end of August, Ondo state will receive one ultra modern state-of-the-art dual purpose fire water tanker to boost the already stationed appliance and one medically equipped ambulance for emergency.

“Again for the ease of fire/emergency coverage, two fire posts have been created in Ikare (Ondo North) and Okitipupa which very soon, the incipient fire fast running vehicles will be sent from Abuja to mount those places,” he added.

📷Nguher Gabrielle Zaki