Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Thursday reiterated his commitment to consolidating the achievements recorded by his administration in the first term.

Governor Akeredolu assured that he will not lose focus in his drive to further bring dividends of good governance to the people of the sunshine state.

He spoke while receiving members of a political group, Aketi Continuity Mandate Group, at the Cocoa Conference Center of the Governor’s Office Alagbaka, Akure.

The Governor appreciated members of the group for their efforts and supports during the last governorship election, adding that they contributed immensely to the overwhelming victory recorded at the poll.

The Convener of the group, Mr. Saka Yusuf Ogunleye, applauded the Governor for appointing five of its members so far into his cabinet.

The group also rejoiced and congratulated Governor Akeredolu on his re-election and successful inauguration, while promising to continue to give the Governor and his administration the necessary support to achieve more successes in the second term.

Some of the leaders present at the Thank-You visit included the new Secretary to the State Government, Princess Oladunni Odu; Commissioner for Finance, Mr Wale Akinterinwa; Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo; immediate past Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Alhaji Rasheed Badmus; immediate past Commissioner for Natural Resources, Mr. Idowu Otetubi; Special Adviser on Rural and Community Development; Mr. Babatunde Kolawole; Publicity Secretary of the group, Mrs. Toyin Adegbenro among several others.