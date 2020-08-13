No fewer than thirty-five persons living with disabilities have been employed into the Ondo State civil service by the state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN.

The Governor said the gesture was in fulfillment of his administration promise to continue to respect the rights of persons with disabilities in all fronts including provision of employment opportunities.

Recall that the Governor had last year, inaugurated the Board for the Welfare of Persons living with Disabilities after Eight years of its establishment. The Governor also appointed a special Assistant on Special Persons among other gestures in lifting the welfare of the persons living with disabilities in the State.

The Governor who spoke at the presentation of letters of appointment to 35 newly recruited persons with disabilities in Akure, implored public servants in the state to continue to reciprocate the efforts of his administration by cooperating with government in the pursuit of its goals and aspirantions.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Tayo Oluwatuyi, Akeredolu said his administration was poised to do more as the Office of Head of Service has commenced processes of recruiting more hands into the entire public service.

“As a matter of fact, 2610 workers have been recruited across different sectors of the state since my assumption of office in 2017.

“I have also approved the recruitment of 1000 teachers in SUBEB to reduce the acute shortage of teachers in our primary schools.

“It will also interest you to know that I have also given approval for the recruitment of 432 health workers to fill the personnel gaps in primary health care facilities across the state.

“By the time these recruitment exercises are over, the total number of workers so far recruited by this administration since our assumption of office would have been 4042,” he said.

Earlier the Head of Service, Mr Oluwadare Aragbaye appreciated the governor for increasing his earlier approval of engaging thirty persons to thirty-five despite the dwindling resources of the state.

In his remarks the Grand Patron of Persons Living with Disabilities in the State, Dr Tunji Abayomi thanked Arakunrin Akeredolu for his unrelenting desire at alleviating the burden of citizens of the state particularly the underprivileged.