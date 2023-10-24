GOV AKEREDOLU RECEIVES SOUTHWEST GOVERNORS, HARPS ON CONTINUOUS COLLABORATION

Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON, on Tuesday, 24th October, 2023, met with Governors from the region to discuss issues of interest.

The Governors present at the meeting were Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Engr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti.

Governor Akeredolu, who appreciated the Governors for their solidarity, harped on continuous collaboration among the Southwest States.

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde said the Forum is praying for Governor Akeredolu, adding that he has the support of all the Governors in the region.

The Governors discussed National and other Issues affecting the region and the people.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

October 24, 2023.

📸 Olawale Abolade