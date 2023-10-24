ONDO STATE NEWS

GOV AKEREDOLU RECEIVES SOUTHWEST GOVERNORS, HARPS ON CONTINUOUS COLLABORATION

Photo of Ondo Ondo Send an email 3 days ago
0 59 1 minute read

Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON, on Tuesday, 24th October, 2023, met with Governors from the region to discuss issues of interest.

The Governors present at the meeting were Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Prince Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Engr. Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Mr. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti.

Governor Akeredolu, who appreciated the Governors for their solidarity, harped on continuous collaboration among the Southwest States.

Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde said the Forum is praying for Governor Akeredolu, adding that he has the support of all the Governors in the region.

The Governors discussed National and other Issues affecting the region and the people.

Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
October 24, 2023.

📸 Olawale Abolade

Photo of Ondo Ondo Send an email 3 days ago
0 59 1 minute read
Photo of Ondo

Ondo

Related Articles

GOV AKEREDOLU APPROVES 100% HAZARD ALLOWANCE PAYMENT FOR DOCTORS

1 day ago

ONDO GOVERNMENT MOVES TO KICK START 33 NEWLY CREATED LCDAs iN FEW DAYS

4 days ago

ONDO PALLIATIVE: STUDENTS IN ECSTACY AS SCHOOL FREE SHUTTLE ROARS TO OPERATION

1 week ago

14 YEARS AFTER, ONDO PERMANENT SECRETARIES RECEIVE NEW SUVs

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button