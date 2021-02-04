•Unveils Plan To Establish ‘FeedLots’ Across The State

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has received the review and assessment report of the Foundation For Partnership Initiative in the Niger Delta (PIND) on the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Commission (OSOPADEC) and the Agricultural sector in the state.

The 61-page review and assessment report contains 70 findings and 11 recommendations.

According to the leader of the PIND team, Mr Dara Akala, the assessment was carried out in fulfilment of PIND’s obligation under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OSOPADEC to carry out an organizational assessment of OSOPADEC and make recommendations that would enhance the commission’s effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of its mandate.

Governor Akeredolu who received the report in his office on Thursday, February 4, 2021, described the review and assessment report as a document that will guide the state into property.

The Governor who noted that the review and assessment of OSOPADEC have been on for some time said the document could change the structure and expand the directorate of the commission.

While assuring of the implementation of the recommendations and use the reports to improve OSOPADEC, the Governor said the state will liaise with the House of Assembly to amend the relevant law and provide a proper legal framework that will allow for some of the recommendations to make OSOPADEC beneficial to its mandate areas.

On the review of the state’s agricultural policy, Governor Akeredolu said the state has waited so long for a document that will further improve the success already recorded in the agricultural sector.

The Governor also unveiled his administration’s plan to establish a Feedlot in the three senatorial districts of the state to put an end to nomadic grazing.

According to the Governor, cows will be hauled to the Feedlot where food will be provided for the cows at a cost, adding that it will create jobs for the people and address the prolonged farmers/herders clash.

Earlier, the team leader, Mr Akala informed that there are some critical findings identified from the assessment particularly in the area of corporate governance of OSOPADEC, its organizational development and Change managements, program and Project management, and Public financial management and procurement.