GOV AKEREDOLU RECEIVES OWO YOUTHS ON CONDOLENCE VISIT

Ondo State News

by ondoevents 0 comment

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Saturday received a delegation of Owo Youths on a condolence visit over the death of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu (JP).

Governor Akeredolu and his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu received the youths at the Kopindogba residence of the late Lady Evangelist Akeredolu in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The youth delegation was led by Mr. Segun Olu-Aina. Prominent Owo youth and Special Assistant to the Governor on Natural Resources, Hon. Lawal Fatai Olushina and others were part of the delegation.

Speaking on behalf of the Youths, Segun Olu-Aina, commiserated with the Governor, while congratulating him for surviving his mother.

The Youths expressed their readiness to support the Governor in giving his mother a befitting burial.

They described Governor Akeredolu as a leading light of Owo, stressing that the Governor has brought pride to the ancient town.

Governor Akeredolu thanked the delegation for the visit, adding that he was happy that youths from his town also identified with him at this period.

Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
September 18, 2022.

📸Olawale Abolade

