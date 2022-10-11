Home NewsOndo State News GOV AKEREDOLU RECEIVES NATIONAL HONOURS AWARD
Ondo State News

GOV AKEREDOLU RECEIVES NATIONAL HONOURS AWARD

by ondoevents
by ondoevents 0 comment

•Says Award Has Reinforced His Belief In Nigeria

•Dedicates National Honour To People Of Ondo State

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has received the National Honours Award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger, CON.

The National Honour was conferred on Governor Akeredolu by President Muhammadu Buhari at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday.

In a brief interview after the ceremony, the Governor said the award has reinforced and strengthened his belief in Nigeria.

He said: ”This award means a lot to me because I never expected it. So, for the Federal Government to think about giving me this Honour, I want to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Whether we like it or not, the struggle for a better Nigeria is what I stand for, and I believe that is being recognized. I thank Mr President and the Committee.

“The Honour will reinforce my strong belief in Nigeria. You know I have always believed strongly in Nigeria and I have always said Nigeria is a must.

“So, my belief in Nigeria is reinforced and strengthened. This will renew our belief in the country and support for her. I strongly believe in Nigeria and that stands forever.”

Richard Olatunde
Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.
October 11, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade

