GOV AKEREDOLU RECEIVES MORE PROMINENT NIGERIANS ON CONDOLENCE VISIT

•She Was A Blessed Woman- Minister Of State For Transport, Adegoroye

•Mama Was A Mother In Every Sense- Former First Lady, Florence Ajimobi

More prominent Nigerians have continued to pay condolence visit to the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, over the death of his mother, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu (JP).

Among the dignitaries who visited the Governor and his siblings at the Kopindogba residence of the late Lady Evangelist Akeredolu in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, are the Minister of State for Transport, Prince Ademola Adegoroye and wife of the former Governor of Oyo State, Late Abiola Ajimobi, Mrs Florence Ajimobi.

The Minister of State, Prince Adegoroye led some leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Akure to commiserate with the Governor.

He described the late Lady Evangelist Akeredolu as a blessed woman who witnessed the success of her children in her lifetime.

Prince Adegoroye said the people of Akure would love to be involved in the celebration of life of the Late Akeredolu’s Matriarch in appreciation of the developmental stride of the Governor Akeredolu administration in the state capital.

Wife of the former Governor of Oyo State, Late Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Mrs Florence Ajimobi, who led some former aides of her husband to commiserate with the Governor, described the deceased as a mother in every sense.

She spoke on behalf of her family and the Abiola Ajimobi Foundation.

“On behalf of my family and your late friend’s foundation, we are here to celebrate you and congratulate you on the loss of your mother. When mama was 90 I was very happy. She was a mother in every sense. We thank God that you have survived her. We thank God because you are a son that any mother would be proud of.” She said.

Welcoming the visitors, Governor Akeredolu thanked them for the visit, while stating that his mother chose a good time to leave.

“We have lost someone so close. I believe she chose a good time to go. My dad died forty years ago. And my mother died 40 years one month. And the old man left seven of us and the seven of us are alive till date. So, we thank God.” The Governor added.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

September 18, 2022.

📸 Olawale Abolade