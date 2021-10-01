Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Friday received some members of the House of Representatives led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

The lawmakers are in Akure to pay their last respect to the late Omolafe Adedayo, popularly known as ‘Expensive’ who was committed to Mother Earth today.

Commiserating with the legislators, Governor Akeredolu described late Adedayo as a grassroot mobiliser who was loved by his people and would be missed by them.

He said though the late lawmaker’s death was untimely, he couldn’t have chosen another moment to join his creator as the time for everyone to die is usually determined by God.

“We are in the hands of God. Some say his death was untimely, the question is, who determines the time, whenever God wants you to come, you will go, there is no armour against fate when it comes, we take it”.

“I remembered a day after it happened and I visited, I saw so many people there and youth were over Akure yesterday and today to show their love that they have lost someone very close to them”.

Arakunrin Akeredolu who said the late Omolafe Adebayo was well-loved for his acts of generosity and positive impacts on the lives of the people, noted that his death would remain a great loss to the Akure Kingdom, his constituency and the House of Representatives.

“As I said to the family when I went there that they should take heart and the mother would have to be there for the children and vice versa, that is the only way to do it”

“I know when he died, the House of Representatives stood in his honour and I think, Mr Speaker, that is the right thing to do. So, we commiserate with you as you do with us”

While speaking on the state of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, OWO, the Governor called on the Federal Government to improve on its facilities being the biggest tertiary healthcare facility in Ondo State at the moment

“FMC, OWO no doubt is one of the best facility that Ondo State has, is even the best, that is where everyone ends up whenever there are critical health matters”.

Earlier, The Speaker Of House Of Representative, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila said his visit was occasioned by the demise of a friend and colleague, Late Omolafe Adedayo to whom he and some members of the House of Representatives have come to pay their last respect.

“We met in Ogun State where I offered my informal commiseration to you but have to come here today to come and offer my formal condolence to you for the loss of a wonderful gentleman, strong politician and a grassroot mobiliser”

“He is a quiet legislator who was loved by almost every member of the House of Representatives across party lines”

Honourable Gbajabiamila said the Late Omolafe will be missed by his family, members of the House of Representatives, his constituents and Ondo State at large.

“Like I told his wife and children, we cannot question God and the way he handled his affairs, everybody has a time, Adedayo’s time has come, we can only pray that he will continue to rest in the bosom of God”

Members of the House of Representatives who accompanied the Speaker to Government House include Hon Ben. Igbakpa, Delta State; Hon Leke Abejide , Kogi State; Hon Olanrewaju Ibrahim Kunle, Ekiti; Hon Olusola Fatoba, Ekiti; and members of the Ondo State Caucus in the House.

They include Hon Mayowa Akonfolarin; Hon Timilehin Adelegbe; Hon Abiola Makinde; Hon.Ikengboju Gboluga, Hon Victor Akinjo and Hon Adefisoye .

