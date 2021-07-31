Ahead of the Ward Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) holding today Saturday, July 31, 2021, Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has received members of the congress committee.

Governor Akeredolu received the congress committee members at the government house, Alagbaka, Akure in the company of the state acting chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin.

The Chairman of the congress committee who is a former Governorship candidate of ADC in Ogun State, Gboyega Isiaka and the committee secretary, Lanre Balogun arrived in the sunshine state on Friday.

There are 203 wards across the state where ward congress will hold to elect new party executive to pilot the affairs of the APC.