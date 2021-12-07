•Says Women Have Never Had It So Good In Ondo

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Tuesday received an award of honour from the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) for being gender sensitive and security ambassador.

The National President of the NCWS, Pastor Jumoke Aborode, said the award of honour was in recognition of the Governor’s gender sensitivity and unprecedented inclusion of women in government.

The award was presented to the Governor at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, on Tuesday.

The event was attended by the deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The NCWS president, Pastor Aborode, commended the Governor for the appointment and empowerment of women in his government.

Stating that the Governor has made women in the state very proud, Pastor Aborode disclosed that the group was on a 16-day activism for the stoppage of violence against women in the state.

Responding, Governor Akeredolu appreciated the association, saying the various achievement recorded, especially in the areas of women appointment and empowerment, should be attributed to his wife, Chief Betty Anyanwu Akeredolu, who he said has lived her life to pursue gender equality, impact women in entrepreneurship, ICT among others.

Governor Akeredolu appreciated the association for their various contributions to his administration’s progress and promised to do more to ensure gender equality in the state.

He emphasized that his administration has appointed eight women into his cabinet, saying he believes in giving women space to excel.

“I thank you all for this great honour and recognition. But I don’t take praise that is not entirely mine. Whatever honour and recognition you give me today is to the First Lady. She is someone that has been fighting the women’s cause all her life.

“I always believe that when we give women space they will do a lot. The women in this state owe her a lot. As you noted, we have a female SSG. Today in the cabinet, we have eight women. Women have never had it so good.

“Today, we have many Permanent Secretaries that are women. Today, the Accountant -General is a woman.

“It is left to you now to talk to the women who are in government to see it as an opportunity to enlarge the coast for other women. They are not there for women but the interest of women must be paramount to their hearts.

“We will not leave women behind because no woman, no nation. The countries where women are given opportunities are doing far better than where men are predominant,” the Governor said.

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

December 7, 2021.

📷 Blessed Michael