Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, will tomorrow, Saturday, December 4, 2021 be conferred with the award of Doctor of Laws (Honoris Causa) by Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Oyo state.

The award, according to the University, is in recognition of the immense contributions of Governor Akeredolu to humanity and the development of the Nigerian society in different spheres of influence.

The event will take place at the university.

Signed

Richard Olatunde

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State.

December 3rd, 2021.