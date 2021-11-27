• Akeredolu Is Defending The People – Ibadan Anglican Bishop

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, was present at the wedding of the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

The Speaker on Saturday got married to Olamidun Majekodunmi, the daughter of the Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board, Femi Majekodunmi.

At the Church service held at All Souls’ Anglican Church, Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, Bishop of Ibadan Diocese of Anglican Communion, Most Revd Joseph Akinfenwa called on political leaders in the country to put aside their political differences and rescue the country from the brim of collapse.

The cleric who hailed the Governor Akeredolu for defending the people, charged other political leaders to be committed to the well-being of the people.

He specially lauded the Chairman, South-West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State for his consistency, tenacity and relentlessly protecting and defending the people in the region, saying he is leading by example.

Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oleyelogun also led members of the Assembly including the majority leader, Hon. Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi to the event.

The Bishop who specially congratulated the newly wedded couple on their wedding ceremony, described the day as a glorious and joyful day in the lives of both families.

Also present were; the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde; Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun; former Governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel; among several other dignitaries.

📷 Nguher Gabrielle Zaki