Family members, well-wishers and professional colleagues in Law Practice have joined the Chairman, Council of Legal Education in Nigeria, Chief Nnaemeka Ngige,SAN, fondly called Emeka Ngige, at a communion service to mark his 60th Birthday at St Dominic’s Catholic Church, Yaba, Lagos.

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, who had served as the President of the Nigerian Bar Association and a Life Bencher was one of the legal luminaries who graced the Church service.

Other dignitaries at the service include Hon Justice Ayo Salami and former Governor of Anambra State Mr Peter Obi.

Born on 11th July, 1961 in Urueze-Ide Village, Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chief Nnaemeka Ngige, SAN, had his National Youth Service programme and did his primary assignment with Nigerian Police Force, State CID, Akure.

In his homily , Revd Father Charles Onwordi said Christians must at all times live in the consciousness of the commission of God as a royal priesthood set apart for His services in the world and with utmost preparation to return to Him at the end of the earthly sojourn.

📷Nguher Gabrielle Zaki